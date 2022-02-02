Brian Flores, Brooklyn native, is right man for this NFL fight

Out in Brownsville, Chris Legree Sr. was looking right at the building where Brian Flores was raised inside the Glenmore Plaza projects. He had watched Flores and his generation grow up in one of New York’s toughest neighborhoods, and the parent coordinator at Brownsville Collaborative Middle School was proud enough of the coach to get choked up on the phone.

Legree had participated in a morning town hall with the young students, with the image of Flores on a big screen, to talk about life, opportunity and the stand one of their own was making at considerable risk to his career. “This is a Curt Flood moment in the making,” Legree said.

This is not a sports story, and the students needed to understand that. “This is a story about integrity and character,” Legree said. “And we want the kids to see themselves through Brian.”

Flores would be the former Dolphins coach and former Giants candidate who sued the NFL in a class-action suit claiming the league is “rife with racism, particularly when it comes to the hiring and retention of Black Head Coaches, Coordinators and General Managers.” Flores alleges that his hometown Giants engaged in “an insidious form of discrimination” by interviewing him in person merely to meet Rooney Rule requirements after they’d already decided to hire Brian Daboll.

“Humiliation, disbelief, anger,” was how Flores described his emotions of going through what he called “a sham interview” on “CBS Mornings.”

Brian Flores, who grew up in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, is the right man to lead the discrimination fight against the NFL. AP

He was all over the TV on Wednesday morning, surprising absolutely nobody who knew him. His Brownsville mantra was always, “Never ran, never will.” Flores wasn’t about to attack a business that hopes to be earning $25 billion in annual revenue in five years and then go hide under the covers. He was always going to dive face-first into the line.

This makes Flores the right man to lead this cause. Put aside whether you believe Bill Belichick’s wayward text message meant for Daboll and sent to the wrong Brian represents a true smoking gun. Put aside whether you believe the Giants’ contention that they ran a fair-and-square process with a diverse group of candidates and, after nearly a century of hiring only white head coaches, hired another one simply because he was the best man in the field.

Focus on the facts. The film never lies in football, and the numbers don’t either. Though about 70 percent of NFL players are black, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin is the only current black head coach. The Rooney Rule is broken, and the league’s social-justice initiatives and “End Racism” slogans mean what, exactly?

Someone had to take the Colin Kaepernick role in this case, and Flores was just as qualified for it as he was for the Giants’ job.

“Brian is one of the toughest individuals mentally that I’ve ever come across,” said Legree’s son, Chris Jr., a former high school teammate at Poly Prep and longtime friend. “To me he’s a hero because of where we came from. That dude can do anything. If anybody can change things in the NFL, they got the right person.”

Brian Flores (l.) was a longtime Patriots defensive assistant under Bill Belichick (r.) before becoming the Dolphins head coach in 2019. Getty Images

The son of Honduran immigrants, his father Raul a merchant marine and his mother Maria a taskmaster who taught old-school lessons to her five boys, Flores saw it all in Brownsville. His twin brothers were mugged and had knives pulled on them, and gunfire was a common nighttime sound around their projects. Flores himself said he was “tested many times,” but that the neighborhood hardened him for the adversity to come.

He used football as the vehicle to get him to Poly Prep, a school full of kids from places that don’t look anything like Brownsville. Flores earned a scholarship to Boston College, and then an entry-level job in New England, where Belichick ultimately molded him into the kind of defensive coach who could hold the high-scoring Rams to three points in a Super Bowl. All along, Flores understood what his presence on NFL sidelines, and on camera, meant to young people dealing with long-shot circumstances.

“I hope it’s a powerful image,” he once said. “I hope they look at me and hear my story, and there’s a hope and an understanding that they can do it too. That would be exactly what I want them to feel. To see that regardless of what your circumstances are, or where your parents are from, or where you live … you can write your own story. I’ve written my own story.”

Until, he believes, the NFL edited his happy ending, leaving him no choice but to punch back.

“Brian has unwavering character, and never have I seen him compromise what’s right,” said his high school coach and longtime friend, Dino Mangiero. “He’ll be 1,000 percent truthful in this case. I want Brian to change the hearts and minds of some of these owners, and I also want him to continue coaching. That would be my fantasyland, Disneyland hope.”

Brian Flores won’t back down from the NFL. Getty Images

Everyone agrees that Flores adores his profession, and that, at age 40, he would be devastated if he never coached again. But he takes on this heavyweight fight, anyway, for the sake of all black candidates who have been unfairly denied other dream jobs.

“Brian stands on morals,” Chris Legree Jr. said. “He lives in truth. And where we come from, nothing is given and everything is earned. You can’t fake it, or you’ll get exposed.”

No matter how this case plays out, Brian Flores will never be accused of faking it.