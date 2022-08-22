Brian Daboll’s F-bomb anger heard during Giants’ preseason win

Don’t tell Brian Daboll it’s the preseason.

The Giants’ first-year head coach could be heard yelling at the referees in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bengals, after tight end Austin Allen was flagged for an offensive interference call.

“That’s f–king bulls–t. What the f–k?” Daboll said.

Warning: graphic language

The mics on the field clearly caught the verbal barrage from Daboll, who was fired up despite the third-stringers being on the field in the meaningless game.

The Giants went on to win, 25-22. The big news, though, was an injury scare for rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who hurt his leg on a cut block.

Brian Daboll on the Giants sidelines during their Aug. 21, 2022 win over the Bengals. Corey Sipkin/NY Post

Fortunately, Thibodeaux was able to walk off the field under his own power and told reporters he was “all good” after the game.

Daboll has won his first two preseason games as a head coach. The Giants finish up their preseason schedule against the Jets on Sunday.