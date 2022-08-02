Brian Daboll wants Giants veterans to ‘live in the moment’

Look forward, not backward.

That unspoken mantra has developed somewhat organically around the Giants this spring and summer.

Everywhere you looked on the Giants’ training camp practice field Tuesday morning, you saw players with career baggage. There isn’t a key player on the team who won’t enter the 2022 season with something negative he wants to purge from his past as he moves forward.

There’s quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s about to begin his fourth season with the team and who has lost more believers in his ability to lead the Giants than the team has lost games during his tenure.

There’s running back Saquon Barkley, who’s hellbent on returning to his standout rookie-season form. Last week, he said he’s on a mission “to show the Giants that the guy they drafted is still here.’’

There’s receiver Kenny Golladay, who responded to the four-year, $72 million free agent contract he signed last year by not scoring a single touchdown in his first Giants season, two years after leading the NFL in receiving TDs.

There’s second-year receiver Kadarius Toney, who drew more attention in his rookie season for injuries, a bout of COVID-19 and his second career as a rapper than he did for making plays for Jones and the offense.

There’s defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who has played 112 career NFL games in his seven seasons and has never made the playoffs.

That is a mere cross-section of players who will be key to the Giants’ success in 2022 and who are desperate for a fresh start.

Brian Daboll, they hope, is their ticket out of purgatory. The first-year head coach, whose strength as a coach is his connectivity with his players, is acutely aware of every one of their pasts.

He knows that a subpar practice by Jones is going to generate overreaction. He knows how badly Barkley wants it. He knows Williams burns for a taste of the playoffs. He knows Golladay is tired of hearing about being a free-agent bust.

Daboll is a believer in leaving the baggage at the doorstep.

“I don’t think you can focus on what happened in the past,’’ he said. “I certainly don’t. You live in the moment with the people that you’re working with.’’

Daboll’s door is always open to players, but he doesn’t force himself on any of them.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on at training camp. Corey Sipkin/New York Post

Unless Jones reaches out to him to vent about his past two disappointing seasons or Barkley wants to talk about overcoming his injury narrative or Williams expresses his frustrations about having never played for a winner, Daboll isn’t going to inject himself into those conversations.

“Those guys can talk to me about whatever,’’ he said. “But I think the more you look in the rearview mirror or you look too far ahead, you lose what’s most important, which is today.’’

That made the presence of former Giants quarterback Eli Manning at practice Tuesday, when he chatted with Daboll during drills and hung out with Jones afterward, a touch ironic. Because Manning is a visible link to the most recent bit of success the Giants have had, as the last quarterback to lead the team to the playoffs and the winner of two Super Bowls.

Manning, never known as a real rah-rah locker room leader, gathered the 2022 Giants players around after practice and spoke to them for several minutes.

Eli Manning talks with new Giants coach Brian Daboll during practice. Corey Sipkin

Manning’s message?

“Just come out and trust in the process, be a good teammate and be a good person to people you’re around every day, competing,’’ said Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, one of few remaining players on the team who played with Manning and who joked that he calls him the “GOAT.’’

“Just growing up watching Eli and just seeing all the great things he did, to come back and talk to the team, I feel like that means a lot to the team and everyone in the building,’’ linebacker Tae Crowder said. “It was pretty cool, I can’t lie. I was excited.’’

Receiver David Sills V, who was on the practice squad during Manning’s final season as a player, said he felt a number of the players were “star-struck’’ at Manning’s presence because most of them were not on the team when he played.

“He had a very good message to the team about how you’re either getting better or getting worse but you’re not staying the same,’’ Sills said. “He’s forgotten more about the game than most people know.’’

There are a lot of players on this Giants roster who would like to forget about what has taken place the past few years. Daboll is trying to make sure they check their baggage at the door and embrace the new beginning.