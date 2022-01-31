Brian Daboll praises Daniel Jones in first comments as Giants head coach

Brian Daboll had been offered the job. He could be the Giants head coach, sign on the dotted line and shift from interviewee to interviewer.

So he drove through the snowstorm Saturday to get to Giants headquarters in East Rutherford, because becoming head coach couldn’t wait.

And when he arrived, having beaten the elements, the building was mostly empty – but Daniel Jones was around.

“So that’s a good thing for a young player,” Daboll said Monday at his introductory news conference.

Daboll worked his magic with a talented, big-armed, mobile quarterback in Buffalo – where he had been offensive coordinator – and now will be charged with doing the same for Jones as he did with Josh Allen.

Jones will be entering his fourth season and has yet put it all together. The toughness is evident, the talent often is, but so are the turnovers and history with injuries.

Daboll will be Jones’ third head coach already, and perhaps he needed some stability.

“We’re not going to make any predictions,” Daboll said, when asked about the comparisons with Allen. “I wouldn’t do that to Daniel or really any player. I don’t think that’s fair to compare him to another guy that I was working with.”

Daniel Jones runs the ball against the Eagles Getty Images

And perhaps he needs some help, particularly on his offensive line.

“[Jones is] himself. We’re going to find out what he does well,” Daboll said. “We’re going to try to implement a system that suits him. And then it’s our job to bring pieces in that help him to be the best version of himself and the best quarterback for us.

“He’s got the right mindset. He’s got good size. There’s a lot of things to like about Daniel.”