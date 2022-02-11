Brian Daboll explains his surprising Giants coaching staff

LOS ANGELES — The Giants on Friday made official several coaching positions, including their coordinators: Mike Kafka (offense), Wink Martindale (defense) and Thomas McGaughey (special teams). This was not business as usual for Daboll, a first-time head coach, as he did not have any previous ties to any of the three.

“I’ve known them, but I wouldn’t say a relationship,” Daboll said. “I’ve known them throughout the years just being in the league.”

Kafka, 34, comes from the Chiefs.

“He was part of a winning program and culture,’’ Daboll said. “He did a great job in helping Patrick Mahomes develop. Played the position. Very smart, very thorough, very level-headed and a good teammate.”

Martindale, 58, ran the Ravens’ defense the past four years.

“Wink is a very good communicator, has a good personality, is energetic and very passionate about the way his defense needs to play,” Daboll said.

McGaughey, 48, has been an assistant or coordinator with the Giants on three previous Giants coaching staffs and was retained by Daboll.

Mike Kafka is the Giants offensive coordinator Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I was very impressed with T-Mac’s overall knowledge of the kicking game and the things that we need to do to execute in that part of the game,” Daboll said.

The first woman to have a coaching position with the Giants will “have her hands all over the organization in terms of the coaching side,” according to Daboll, who hired Laura Young as the Giants’ director of coaching operations. She will be involved with coordinating and organizing practices as well as game day operations.

Young has 18 years of NFL experience, including the past four years in Buffalo when Daboll was with the Bills.

Wink Martindale is the Giants defensive coordinator Diamond Images/Getty Images

“She’s with me every step of the way,’’ Daboll said. “She’s a rock star really, and I feel very fortunate that I get to work with her each day because she provides just a tremendous amount of support and value to really everyone, but myself the most, I would say.

“She’s smart, there’s really not a job she can’t do and a job she won’t do. That’s her mindset. Very humble, egoless, but driven, smart. I just think she’s the best.”