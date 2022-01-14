Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson betting favorites to be Giants head coach

The odds are in for who will replace Joe Judge as head coach of the Giants, and right now Brian Daboll and Doug Pederson are the favorites on different books.

BetMGM, which went live in New York on Friday, has the lines as follows as of Friday afternoon:

Brian Daboll: +260 (meaning $100 bet wins $260 in profits)

Doug Pederson: 4/1

Eric Bieniemy: 6/1

Jim Harbaugh: 7/1

Byron Leftwich: 7/1

Josh McDaniels: 8/1

Patrick Graham: 9/1

Todd Bowles: 10/1

Kellen Moore: 12/1

Jim Caldwell: 14/1

Dan Quinn: 20/1

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the betting favorite to be next Giants head coach at BetMGM. Getty Images

Daboll appears to be in very high demand. On BetMGM’s odds for other teams with openings, he is also the 3/1 favorite for the Dolphins, the third choice for the Vikings at 6/1 and the fourth choice for the Bears at 13/2.

Regarding the other candidates, Bieniemy is the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, Harbaugh previously coached the 49ers and is now coaching in college at Michigan, Leftwich is offensive coordinator of the Bucs, McDaniels is the Patriots offensive coordinator, Graham is defensive coordinator of the Giants, Bowles is defensive coordinator of the Bucs and previously coached the Jets, Moore is offensive coordinator of the Cowboys and Caldwell was previously head coach of the Colts and Lions.

If you shop the line, PointsBet — which is available in New Jersey, but not live in New York yet — has the Giants market a little different:

Doug Pederson: 4/1

Brian Flores: 9/2

Brian Daboll: 5/1

Eric Bieniemy: 6/1

Jim Harbaugh: 6/1

Byron Leftwich: 7/1

Josh McDaniels: 7/1

Patrick Graham: 15/2

Todd Bowles: 9/1

Kellen Moore: 9/1

Jim Caldwell: 12/1

Doug Pederson is the betting favorite to become next coach of the Giants at PointsBet. Getty Images

Daboll has been the offensive coordinator of the Bills since 2018. Pederson has previous experience in the NFC East, having won the Super Bowl in 2018 as coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent this past season out of football, but should, like Daboll, be in demand for one of the league’s seven openings.

Logically, one would think the Giants would fill their vacant GM position, which opened after Dave Gettleman “retired,” before they hire their next head coach. They have reached out to at least nine candidates for interviews about the GM job.

The hiring of the GM should provide some clues about what the organization is thinking as far as next head coach is concerned.