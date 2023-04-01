Brian Daboll and staff are clicking in second Giants season

There are fewer late nights in the office.

That is a good thing.

That means, though, there are also fewer calls for late-night grub.

A full year into Brian Daboll’s term as head coach of the Giants, dining while working is no longer required during this juncture of the offseason.

“Last year it was different,’’ Dabol said recently. “Last year it took a long time to hire people. We were there. It wasn’t much of an offseason. We were there pretty late. Wink had ordered a lot of pizza every night. So, I’m thankful for him.’’

Daboll is not one to turn down a slice or two, whether he foot the bill or the dinner was provided by his defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale.

Before this hiring, Daboll had never before worked with Martindale, or Mike Kafka, the new offensive coordinator, and Daboll kept his newly assembled staff long into the night those first few weeks.





Brian Daboll walks out onto the field and points to fans during pre-game warm ups before facing the Philadelphia Eagles. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

This is not the case nowadays.

Daboll has his system in place.

His coordinators and the position coaches know what is expected of them.

The staff has already self-scouted the highs and lows of its first season together and are no longer chained to their desks.

The coaches could not be heavily involved in the early stages of the 2022 draft preparation because they were too busy learning how to implement what Daboll wanted.

“This year, it’s a little bit different,’’ Daboll said. “I’d say that the coaches are out a little bit more — Pro Days. The evaluation process of your team, which is most important, we did that right away and talked about things that we needed to improve on. Now, whether it’s free agents, on the road, then we do staff development, system development. But there’s a lot of guys that have been out on the road looking at college players right now during the free agency period.’’

This is a departure from a year ago and the increased involvement of the coaches should allow the Giants to even more accurately match their needs with fitting players in the draft.

Daboll’s staff was all over the Senior Bowl workouts in Mobile, Ala., in late January, getting a jump on meeting and seeing draft-eligible players.

Daboll and his staff were all over the scouting combine last month in Indianapolis, and the appropriate coaches and coordinators have been dispatched to Pro Days on college campuses across the country.

The Pro Day this past Thursday at the University of Florida featured Bryan Cox, the Giants assistant defensive line coach, running the drills for the defensive linemen. Any possible advantage can help in the evaluation process.

“I’m excited for year two,’’ general manager Joe Schoen said. “I’m excited for Dabs and his staff. I’m excited that we have continuity amongst the staff — both coordinators coming back that had chances to be head coaches. They had interviews and were finalists for jobs. To be able to get those guys back and the core nucleus of the team coming back, they know the offense. They know the defense. They know the culture. They know how we’re going to do things. They know what the calendar looks like.’’





Wink Martindale Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Daboll after the season met with Ty Siam, the director of football data and innovation, and Cade Knox, an offensive assistant and game manager, dissecting every decision he made as the Giants went 9-7-1 and ended a five-year playoff drought — with Daboll was named Coach of the Year.

Practice routines were also given the once-over.

“We’ll figure out maybe some new drills, call some other coaches, whether that be in college or some buddies I know in the league, and ask them about some trends or things that they might be doing,’’ Daboll said. “I think you always have to try to evolve, get better at your craft. I know it was my first time for everything last year. So, there’s a lot of things I could’ve done better.’’

When the Giants start hosting players for their top-30 visits at their team facility, the coaching staff will not be meeting most of these players for the first time.

The Giants have 10 picks in the upcoming draft, and they hope enhanced familiarity leads to even better decision-making.