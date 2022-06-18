Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain designated for assignment

Lorenzo Cain is moving on to greener pastures.

The veteran Brewers outfielder was designated for assignment Saturday — the same day he reached 10 years of major league service. The move will allow Cain, who said he will take a few days to decide on his future, to get MLB benefits and enable the 36-year-old to focus on what’s next.

“It just got to a point where it’s probably time,” Cain told reporters before the Brewers’ 7-3 victory over the Reds. “I wish all my teammates the best, coaches, trainers, everybody that I’ve played with or met throughout my entire career. I wish them nothing but the best. It’s been a really fun ride for me for sure.”

Cain started his career with the Brewers in 2010, was traded to the Royals and returned to Milwaukee as a free agent following the 2017 season. Known as a stellar outfielder, Cain was a two-time All-Star, won a Gold Glove in 2019 and was a three-time winner of the Fielding Bible Award, which was first handed out in 2006.

Lorenzo Cain Getty Images

During his seven-year tenure with the Royals, he helped Kansas City win its first World Series in 30 years in 2015. Cain returned to the Brewers on a five-year, $80 million deal. Milwaukee is responsible for the $10,897,121 remaining on his $18 million salary this season.

“No doubt, he did his part,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters. “At the end, it was time for this. It was just time.”

Cain added to the Brewers’ offensive woes this season by hitting .179 — well below his career average of .283. Cain hit 4-for-26 (.154) during June. The Brewers, who trail the first-place Cardinals in the NL Central, are currently ranked 14th in the NL in OPS.

“I haven’t been performing like I would’ve liked, but the situation is what it is,” Cain said. “I’ve had a great career. I can’t really be upset about anything, but, yeah, it’s time.”