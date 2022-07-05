Brewers and Cubs fans come to blows in MLB bleachers brawl

The Milwaukee Brewers faced off against the Chicago Cubs on July 4, but the real fireworks took place among brawling fans in the bleachers.

During the Brewers’ eventual 5-2 win, several fans apparently weren’t feeling the national unity of Independence Day as they came to blows. According to one onlooking fan, the altercation stemmed from three trash-talking Cubs fans donning a black shirt, red sweatshirt and blue shirt.

“Black shirt was the worst, but I think blue shirt threw the first punch,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “4+ innings of fans complaining to security about them and nothing happening.”

Several fans in neighboring seats attempted to break up the scrum, but to no avail. The main perpetrators were eventually separated after exchanging a flurry of punches for more than 30 seconds – thanks in large part to an elderly security officer who joined the thick of the fighting and wrangled one of the assailants.

The Brewers’ Victor Caratini sent the home crowd back happily after blasting a walk-off, three-run home run in the 10th inning.