Brett Favre’s ‘gut’ feeling is that Aaron Rodgers will leave Packers

The Aaron Rodgers offseason drama in Green Bay continues to heat up.

Brett Favre, who in many cases was a template for what we are seeing now with Rodgers and the Packers, appeared on WNSP in Alabama on Tuesday. The legendary former Packers quarterback was talking about the starter-backup dynamic he had with Rodgers, and, unprompted, volunteered that he believes his former will move on.

“I think we may have seen the last of Aaron in Green Bay,” Favre said. “I don’t know that’s certain. It’s just a gut. He may try his hand somewhere else now.”

Favre talked about how his own situation was different, but said “I knew that [the Packers] were ready to make a move in a different direction … I think it was just time in their minds to ‘see what we can do with Aaron.’”

Brett Favre’s ‘gut’ tells him we may have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Getty Images

Favre, who had a great season before retiring, un-retired because he “would always regret not trying to prove the Packers wrong for not wanting me back.”

The Packers, instead of bringing Favre back after his un-retirement, traded him to the Jets and installed Rodgers as starting quarterback in 2008. Packers coach Matt LaFleur has emphasized that the franchise, which selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, does indeed want Rodgers back next season.

Nonetheless, Favre sounded like he was advising Rodgers to seek a trade.

“Nowadays, guys play a lengthy career with a team and move on,” Favre said. “Obviously, Tom Brady. Joe Montana. Peyton Manning. So it’s not uncommon for guys to switch teams after a long, productive career somewhere else — and my advice would be if you’re gut’s telling you ‘I want to try my hand somewhere else, it’s kind of gotten stale or stagnant here,’ then go give it a try. I think sometimes it’s reinvigorating.”

Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Peyton Manning in 2013 WireImage

Favre said he talked to Brady about moving on to Tampa Bay, and they both agreed that playing for a new team was “kind of like starting over again.”

“There’s something exciting about that — so I would say act on it, because the one thing if you don’t, you’re always gonna regret not acting on that impulse.” he said.

Favre and Rodgers had a bit of a frosty relationship when the two were Packers teammates, but have since reconciled and become relatively close friends.

Rodgers spoke about his future with Pat McAfee on Tuesday. After telling reporters following the Packers playoff loss to the 49ers at home on Saturday that he would not want to be a part of a “rebuild,” Rodgers continued to be non-committal as to whether he will return to the Packers.

“Everything is definitely on the table,” he said.