Brett Baty’s fielding-flub rebound at third impresses Mets

JUPITER, Fla. — There will be questions about Brett Baty’s defense at third base until the second-year Met proves he’s ready to play there at the major league level.

The 23-year-old showed on his first play Wednesday why some scouts still need to be convinced.

Baty made a throwing error from third base in the bottom of the fifth inning during an 8-4 win over the Marlins.

That came immediately after he entered the game, but just two batters later, the young third baseman made a strong throw on another grounder by Bryan De La Cruz for the out.

That’s why the Mets remain high on Baty on both sides of the ball.

“I’m proud of the play he made following the throwing error,’’ manager Buck Showalter said. “It was textbook on a real difficult play. We’re all gonna have [mistakes], it’s how you come back from it. He’s gonna be fine at third base.”

Luis Guillorme started the game at third and Eduardo Escobar is the incumbent at the spot.





Brett Baty makes a throw earlier this week. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

Baty, considered the organization’s second-best prospect behind Francisco Alvarez, figures to be slated for Triple-A Syracuse.

Alvarez served as the DH on Wednesday and Showalter said he would “probably” be available to catch for the first time this spring by Friday.

“We’re just being cautious,” Showalter said of Alvarez, who is coming off offseason ankle surgery.

“We targeted [when] he would catch and he’s right on it,” Showalter said.

Tylor Megill is incorporating his curveball more after working on it in the offseason and the right-hander was pleased with the results in his two-inning outing.

“It’s been a big focus this offseason and I was throwing strikes with it,’’ said Megill, who will likely serve as rotation depth and pitch for Triple-A Syracuse until he’s needed in the majors.





Tylor Megill started for the Mets on Wedneday. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

“It opens up the [fastball] up top,’’ Megill said. “I’m excited to throw them in there and use it as a two-strike pitch, as well.”

When Tommy Hunter threw a simulated game in Port St. Lucie, among the batters he faced was Starling Marte, who is working his way back from core muscle surgery in the offseason.

Showalter said Marte’s rehab is progressing “on schedule,” but declined to say when he might be ready to get in a game.

Darin Ruf, who had a cortisone shot in his right wrist, could make his Grapefruit League debut on Tuesday.

Showalter said he may get some live at-bats on the back fields prior to that.

RHP Grant Hartwig, a non-roster invitee, tossed a scoreless inning.

The Mets signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and the right-hander has stood out.

“Our guys like him and he threw well,’’ Showalter said. “He’s got a chance to be somebody that impacts us at some point. He has a good arm. It plays.”

RHP Zach Greene, whom the Mets selected from the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft, has “been impressive,” according to Showalter.

“A lot of times you see the velocity and then see how it actually plays,’’ the manager said. “The book on him is that his stuff plays up. We’ve seen that. You evaluate hitters hitting against him and as hitters get a little more tuned in, we’ll see if it continues.”

Showalter noted “the ride on the fastball and late life.”

The manager said he has also liked what he has seen from former Yankees RHP Stephen Ridings, who battled injuries last season.

“He’s doing well,’’ Showalter said. “That’s the one if somehow we can get him healthy, he’s got a chance to help us.”

Showalter noted the hard-throwing Ridings’ “big stuff.”

And the Mets are looking at the “same things the Yankees tried to unlock.”

According to ESPN, the Mets-Cardinals game on Monday was the network’s “most-watched MLB spring training broadcast in seven years,” since a prime-time game between the Cubs and Giants in 2016.

The Mets-Cardinals game averaged an audience of 423,000 viewers.