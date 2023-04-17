Brett Baty will hit eighth for Mets in 2023 debut

LOS ANGELES — Brett Baty’s season debut in the Mets lineup will come as the No. 8 hitter on Monday against the Dodgers.

The Mets officially recalled the rookie third baseman from Triple-A Syracuse before the start of their three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

In another move, the Mets recalled pitcher Edwin Uceta from Syracuse.

Tim Locastro was placed on the injured list with back spasms and Jose Butto was optioned.

Baty will have a hard time living up to his MLB debut last season, when he went deep in his first at-bat against the Braves in the second inning of a 9-7 win on Aug. 17.

He became the fifth Mets player in history to homer in his first at-bat.

“What every kid dreams of for sure,” Baty said at the time.

The 2019 draft pick has been tearing it up with Syracuse, mashing five homer with a batting average of .400 and an OPS of 1.386 in the first 10 games of the season.





Brett Baty will hit eighth against the Dodgers in his 2023 debut. AP

The Mets saw what Baty could bring to their lineup during spring training, not that his teammate are expecting a repeat of his short big league tenure last season.

“Everyone remembers from that Atlanta series the first at-bat and the home run, but what I remember was really good professional at-bats after that,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. “They didn’t produce hits, but he hit the ball hard and he swung at good pitches and made good decisions, and that is against one of the better pitching staffs we were facing last year, so I was kind of sold on him back then, so for me he didn’t have to prove anything this spring.

“I think he fits right into this mentality that we have and I don’t think it’s going to be too much of an adjustment for him. He’s going to go through his ups and downs, but the kid has an easily repeatable swing that is simple mechanics and there is not a lot of movement and that is going to help him at this level.”