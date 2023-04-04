Brett Baty exits Triple-A game with injury in potential Mets scare

An injury may prevent Brett Baty from being in consideration for a call-up to the Mets in the near future.
The 23-year-old third base prospect left Triple-A Syracuse’s game on Tuesday afternoon against Rochester in the third inning after appearing to hurt his right hand during a swing.
Baty had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb late last season, 11 games into his MLB career.
Baty finished the at-bat and drew a walk but he was replaced in the fourth inning by Jose Peraza.
Any serious injury to Baty — the Mets’ No. 2 ranked prospect behind catcher Francisco Alvarez, according to MLB.com — would be a major concern, particularly with Eduardo Escobar getting off to a slow start to the 2023 season.
Escobar, 34, entered Tuesday 1-for-16 with one walk and seven strikeouts over his first five games.
Baty, meanwhile, is off to a hot start in Triple-A after a strong showing in spring training, going 6-for-15 with two home runs, five RBIs, five runs and a stolen base in four games.
Over his 11 MLB games last season after making his big-league debut in August, Baty was 7-for-38 (.184) with two home runs and five RBIs.