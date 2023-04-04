Brett Baty exits Triple-A game with injury in potential Mets scare

An injury may prevent Brett Baty from being in consideration for a call-up to the Mets in the near future.

The 23-year-old third base prospect left Triple-A Syracuse’s game on Tuesday afternoon against Rochester in the third inning after appearing to hurt his right hand during a swing.

Baty had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb late last season, 11 games into his MLB career.

Baty finished the at-bat and drew a walk but he was replaced in the fourth inning by Jose Peraza.

Any serious injury to Baty — the Mets’ No. 2 ranked prospect behind catcher Francisco Alvarez, according to MLB.com — would be a major concern, particularly with Eduardo Escobar getting off to a slow start to the 2023 season.

Brett Baty appeared to hurt his right hand during the Syracuse Mets’ game on Tuesday. MiLB





Brett Baty left the Syracuse Mets' game after appearing to hurt his hand on a swing.

Escobar, 34, entered Tuesday 1-for-16 with one walk and seven strikeouts over his first five games.

Baty, meanwhile, is off to a hot start in Triple-A after a strong showing in spring training, going 6-for-15 with two home runs, five RBIs, five runs and a stolen base in four games.

Over his 11 MLB games last season after making his big-league debut in August, Baty was 7-for-38 (.184) with two home runs and five RBIs.