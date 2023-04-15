Brett Baty blasts grand slam as Mets prospect pushes for call-up

Brett Baty keeps making his case for another call-up to the Mets, and it could be tough for the club to ignore soon.

The stud third baseman prospect blasted a grand slam — his second grand slam and fifth home run of the 2023 season — for Triple-A Syracuse against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday, giving the Mets a 7-4 lead in the fourth inning en route to their eventual 13-7 win.

Baty, hitting second and playing third base, finished 2-for-5 with five RBIs and a walk, and following the game, his average moved to .433 and his slugging percentage sat at .967.

Syracuse began its fourth inning with Jose Peraza reaching on a fielding error.

Then, after a strikeout, two additional runners reached when Nick Meyer walked and Lorenzo Cedrola singled.

That brought up Baty against Michael Gomez, and he launched the first pitch over the right-field fence.

It marked the second consecutive game where Baty has homered, and he has recorded eight hits throughout the four-game set against the RailRiders at PNC Field.

Baty also led Triple-A in average exit velocity entering Friday’s games, according to SNY, at 100.4 mph, even topping Fernando Tatis Jr. — the Padres star who signed a 14-year, $340 million contract in 2021 — in El Paso.





Brett Baty now has five home runs in 35 at-bats to start his 2023 minor-league season. Screengrab via Twitter/@SNY_Mets





Brett Baty could be tough for the Mets to ignore soon, given his hitting production. Corey Sipkin for the NY Post

He dealt with an injury scare 10 days ago when he exited a game against the Rochester Red Wings after he swung, started shaking his hand and later exited.

But what was eventually labeled as a sore right thumb — the same one that required surgery for a torn ligament last year — didn’t lead to any structural damage and just inflammation, allowing Baty to return five days later.

In three of his five games back, Baty has launched a home run, and with parts of the Mets’ lineup continuing to struggle, the 23-year-old could provide a much-needed spark.