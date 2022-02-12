The Hamden Journal

Brentford, Southampton top bets on weekend EPL slate

Matchday 25 of the English Premier League season has arrived and Action Network soccer analysts BJ Cunningham and Anthony Dabbundo each have a best bet (video above).

Cunningham is targeting Southampton in a road fixture at Manchester United, as he believes the Red Devils are a tad overvalued.

“Here comes a Southampton team that absolutely smashed Tottenham,” Cunningham says. “And…United hasn’t played a team in a long team that presses the way [Southampton] does.”

Cristiano Ronaldo
For that reason, Cunningham says to back the Saints +1 on the road at -125.

As for Dabbundo, he’s choosing to back Brentford at home against Crystal Palace.

“When you look at Crystal Palace, they are -0.8 expected goals per 90 minutes away from home. That is among the worst in the league,” Dabbundo explains.

Because Brentford has played quite well at home this season – the Bees have a +4.7 expected goal differential on home turf – Dabbundo is backing them on its draw, no bet line at -115.

