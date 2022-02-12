Brentford, Southampton top bets on weekend EPL slate

Commercial Content, 21+



Matchday 25 of the English Premier League season has arrived and Action Network soccer analysts BJ Cunningham and Anthony Dabbundo each have a best bet (video above).

Cunningham is targeting Southampton in a road fixture at Manchester United, as he believes the Red Devils are a tad overvalued.

“Here comes a Southampton team that absolutely smashed Tottenham,” Cunningham says. “And…United hasn’t played a team in a long team that presses the way [Southampton] does.”

Cristiano Ronaldo EPA

For that reason, Cunningham says to back the Saints +1 on the road at -125.

As for Dabbundo, he’s choosing to back Brentford at home against Crystal Palace.

“When you look at Crystal Palace, they are -0.8 expected goals per 90 minutes away from home. That is among the worst in the league,” Dabbundo explains.

Because Brentford has played quite well at home this season – the Bees have a +4.7 expected goal differential on home turf – Dabbundo is backing them on its draw, no bet line at -115.