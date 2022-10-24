Breece Hall tears ACL in brutal blow for Jets

The Jets were expecting the worst for Breece Hall’s injury — and it did become reality on Monday.

The Post’s Brian Costello confirmed that Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s win over the Broncos. The standout running back also suffered a minor meniscus injury.

“Breece doesn’t look good,’’ Jets coach Robert Saleh said after the 16-9 win. “The initial diagnosis is not good, but we’ll see. I’m going to stay optimistic as I can for him. He’s a heck of a football player.’’

Breece Hall is carted off the field in Denver Getty Images

Hall, a second-round rookie out of Iowa State, was emerging as the Jets’ top offensive threat. He had 681 total yards and five touchdowns on the season before going down with the injury.