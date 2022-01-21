Breaking down star-studded Divisional Round matchups

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, with a star-studded schedule that should result in more competitive games across the board than the blowouts we mostly had to suffer through during not-so-Super Wild Card weekend.

There is significant intrigue and excitement surrounding each of the four matchups in the divisional round on Saturday and Sunday, highlighted by showdowns between top quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the desired rematch of last year’s AFC title game, another pitting ageless Tom Brady against the Rams’ rolling defense and Aaron Rodgers trying to finally beat his hometown 49ers in the playoffs.

The Cowboys were the lone home team (and betting favorite) to go down among the six games over the three-day MLK holiday weekend, but it hardly would be a surprise to see one or two more fall in what promises to be a fascinating slate to set up the championship round in each conference.