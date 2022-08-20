Breaking down how Brooklyn Nets can use T.J. Warren

Follow all the basketball buzz in Brooklyn Sign up for Inside the Nets by Brian Lewis, exclusively on Sports+.

The focus of the Nets offseason has been on Kevin Durant, or Kyrie Irving, or Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Irving’s contract saga was followed by Durant’s trade request in June, and the spotlight hasn’t strayed off those two stars since.

Royce O’Neale and Edmond Sumner arrived with little to no fanfare, and the most overlooked and under-discussed arrival likely belonged to T.J. Warren, who averaged nearly 20 points per game in his last healthy season.

Granted, Durant’s trade demand will overshadow any roster move and take the air out of any room. Irving’s status and Ben Simmons’ physical and mental health round out the trio of top storylines. But Warren’s signing has been downright covert. Maybe because of the all-important caveat at the end of the last paragraph.

The drama around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has dominated the Nets’ offseason. Jason Szenes

Warren, who turns 29 next month, hasn’t played in a game since Dec. 29, 2020, due to multiple stress fractures in his foot. And — unlike O’Neale and Sumner, who spoke with The Post last month in Las Vegas — he hasn’t talked to the media since signing. It has left him out of sight and out of mind.

Warren averaged a team-high 19.8 points for the Pacers in 2019-20. He played just four games the next season and missed all of last season due to a navicular stress fracture in his left foot. That’s always a tough injury, and the Pacers acknowledged this one healed slower than expected. Warren now is projected to be fully recovered from the injury.

If Warren can stay moderately healthy and straighten that question mark into an exclamation point, what kind of player will the Nets be getting?

The fit

At 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Warren can play either spot on the wing. He’s largely been a small forward, but has been effective in doses as a small-ball power forward as well, his ball skills and solidly built frame letting him overcome a middling 6-foot-9½ wingspan.

Warren shot 53.6 percent overall in 2019-20, 40.3 percent from 3-point range and 81.9 percent from the free throw line.

T.J. Warren scored 19.8 points per game for the Pacers in 2019-20, but foot injuries wrecked his past two seasons. Corey Sipkin

“T.J. is a proven three-level scorer with the size and versatility to make an impact for us,” Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said in a statement after signing Warren to a one-year minimum contract. “We think T.J. is a great fit on the wing, and we’re excited to welcome him and his family to Brooklyn.”

The signing is a low-risk flier for the Nets. Warren can complement Durant and Irving — if the Nets hold onto both — or offer some desperately needed scoring punch if the Nets acquiesce and deal their stars. The halfcourt offense won’t go through Warren as it did a few years ago in Indiana. If Durant is gone, it will run through Irving; if both are traded, it almost assuredly will be dominated by the All-Star who comes back in the Durant deal.

But players who can attack in isolation and get their own looks are valuable, especially forwards who can do so against the increasing amount of defensive switches employed in the modern NBA. Warren can bully 3s and can put the ball on the floor and blow by 4s. And he’s a stylistic fit for what the Nets do.

The offensive profile

It’s Warren’s prowess in the second of the three levels that Marks mentioned that makes Warren such a good fit. He ranks in the 90th percentile among wings during his career for taking the most midrange field-goal attempts, per Cleaning The Glass. Warren provides a simulacrum, albeit a lesser one, of Durant’s and Irving’s dominance in the forgotten art of the midrange. And his vastly improved catch-and-shoot game makes him a better complementary piece than he would’ve been a few years ago.

During the 2019-20 season, including the playoffs, Warren shot 41.2 percent (80-of-194) and produced 1.175 points per possession in catch-and-shoot situations. (His offense was particularly electric in August 2020 in Orlando, where he was named to the All-Bubble team, including 31 points per game in six seeding contests and a 53-point outburst on 9-of-12 shooting from deep against Simmons and the 76ers.)

Warren has improved as a catch-and-shoot option, and posted a career-high 42.8 percent shooting from 3-point range four seasons ago with the Suns. NBAE via Getty Images

That improved ability from the arc makes Warren a more dangerous piece playing off the ball. It forced opponents to close him out more aggressively, and in turn made it easier for him to blow by the closeouts and attack the rim. He’s always used his strength to finish well at the cup or pull up in the midrange. But now he’s become a more complete scorer and dangerous player when the floor is spaced.

When he averaged 19.6 points for the Suns during the 2017-18 season, 18.8 percent of his attempts came from 10-to-16 feet – the 21st-highest rate in the league, per Basketball Reference. The next season, he got away from that formula but added the 3-pointer to his game, hitting 42.8 percent from deep.

Once he put both together in 2019-20 — connecting at a 40.3 percent clip from behind the arc while still going back to his midrange roots — he had the best season of his career, leading a Pacers team that had Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon.

That season, he was top-10 in the NBA in midrange rate, attempts and makes. His rate of 21.6 percent of shots between 10-and-16 feet was the eighth-highest, according to Basketball Reference, and his 48.8 percent shooting on those attempts was better than all seven players ahead of him except one: Chris Paul.

Warren’s shot chart from the 2019-20 season shows his affection for the midrange jumper. via Basketball Reference

Warren was seventh in makes (1.3) and eighth in attempts (2.7) from 10-14 feet. For perspective, Irving’s average of 1.8 makes that season was in a virtual tie with Kawhi Leonard atop the league.

Last season, Nets rookie Cam Thomas had the third-highest midrange rate in the NBA (25 percent). Warren could replace midrange aficionado LaMarcus Aldridge and slide right into that ethos that can only be described as retro. For perspective, the league-wide rate of midrange shots has plummeted from 30.3 percent as recently as 2011-12 to a low of 12.9 in 2020-21.

Warren finds all the attention and curiosity over his shot chart irritating.

“It’s very annoying,” Warren said during a 2019 visit to Brooklyn. “I don’t think it’s a big deal. It’s basketball. I take what the defense gives me. If they want to let me shoot a 3, I’m gonna shoot it. If I can get in a pull-up, then I’ll shoot that. I mean, it’s not really rocket science to me.”

Warren’s ability to stay on the court is a major question. When healthy, he gets buckets. Corey Sipkin

Warren had 19 points and six rebounds that night to help rout the Nets, 115-86. Perhaps it’s a performance that left an impression on Marks.

The outlook

Warren’s injury history and track record — he’s never topped 67 games in a season, and has totaled just four since his brilliant performance in the Orlando Bubble — raises legitimate concerns about his availability. He’s managed fewer than 50 games in five of his eight NBA campaigns.

If the Nets end up getting a bargain in signing Warren to the one-year, $2.6 million minimum contract, it may be a short-lived one. The Nets will have non-Bird rights on him after the season, meaning they could only offer him a limited raise and would need to re-sign him next offseason using whatever type of mid-level exception they end up with.

But that’s a problem for tomorrow. The Nets are hoping Warren is a low-risk gamble that pays off today.