Brazil vs. Cameroon picks, odds

Friday’s World Cup matchup between Brazil and Cameroon seems ripe for chaos.

While Brazil is already through to the Round of 16 and is very likely to top Group G (it needs just a point against Cameroon), the Indomitable Lions need to upset the tournament favorites and get some help from Serbia to get through.

That means that Cameroon will need to play an aggressive style of soccer and chase the upset. That’s normally a bad idea when you’re trying to upset Brazil, but the Indomitable Lions have no choice but to go for broke and try to shock the best team in the world.



With Cameroon needing to go all out, this game could end up being a wide open, back-and-forth affair, which is nothing new to the Indomitable Lions. Their first two matches have featured seven goals — with six coming in a 3-3 thriller against Serbia — and 6.3 expected goals. Cameroon has created scoring chances, but they’ve also conceded plenty going the other way.

Since they don’t have much to play for, there is a decent chance we see Brazil dress a lot of reserves in this match and not risk injury or yellow card accumulation for some of their stars. While the Brazilian B-squad is still a much better team than Cameroon, it does give the Indomitable Lions a chance to make some noise in this one.

Backing this match to go over the alternate total of 4.5 goals is worth a shot here at 5/1 odds.

Brazil vs. Cameroon pick: Over 4.5 (+500, FanDuel)