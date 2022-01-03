Braxton Berrios could be making himself a lot of money — either from the Jets or someone else.

With top receivers Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis out, top tight ends Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin not available and No. 1 running back Michael Carter suffering a concussion in the first quarter, Berrios was the focal point of the Jets’ offense Sunday afternoon.

He caught a touchdown and ran for another, becoming the first Jets receiver to do so in the same game. He had 65 yards through the air and 12 on the ground. It was almost enough to produce a stunning upset of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in a heartbreaking 28-24 loss at MetLife Stadium.

Berrios, though, continued his late-season ascension. The 26-year-old unrestricted free agent and former sixth-round pick out of Miami could be playing his way into a significant payday in the offseason, already notching a career high in receptions (38). In the least, he has upped his value after he was cut by the Patriots in 2019 and picked up by the Jets.

Playing mostly out of the slot, he has 20 receptions for 180 yards, a receiving touchdown and two rushing scores in the past four games. He also returned a kickoff 102 yards to the house in last week’s victory over the Jaguars.

Braxton Berrios N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

The call that ultimately turned the game was supposed to go to Berrios, too, and if it had, the Jets may have prevailed. They had a fourth-and-2 on the Buccaneers’ 7-yard-line with 2:17 remaining. Quarterback Zach Wilson ended up getting stuffed on a quarterback sneak, but coach Robert Saleh said it was supposed to be a run for Berrios.

“We wanted the ball handed off to Berrios, but we did a very poor job as a coaching staff communicating that in the huddle,” Saleh said. “Unfortunately, if you look at the TV copy again, Braxton probably has a first down and the game is over. It’s a poor job on our part for lack of communication.”

The Jets have done a good job utilizing the multi-talented Berrios, and he’s rewarded them with the best production of his NFL career. Now they have to find a way to keep him.