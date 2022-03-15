Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Sophia Culpo celebrates Jets return

Braxton Berrios is staying in New York, and girlfriend Sophia Culpo couldn’t be happier.

Following Monday’s news that the Jets had agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract extension with the wide receiver/kick returner, Culpo took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate.

“NY, YOU’RE STUCK WITH US!!!!” the model exclaimed.

Sophia Culpo celebrated Monday as boyfriend Braxton Berrios agreed to return to the Jets Instagram/Braxton Berrios

In a separate Instagram post on Monday, Culpo expressed how “excited” she is to cheer on Berrios as a Jet once more.

“Excited to cheer you on for another season… as a JET!!! Congratulations to the hardest worker I know, @braxtonberrios,” she wrote. “You deserve it all baby, I’m SO happy for you.”

Berrios, who has been a Jet since 2019, also confirmed the news of his return Monday on Twitter.

“WE’RE BAAAACK,” he exclaimed.

Culpo and Berrios pose together in February 2022 Instagram/Sophia Culpo

Berrios is coming off a breakout season with the Jets, averaging 30.4 yards per kickoff return, and becoming a reliable target for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors as a returner in January, learning of the honor while vacationing in Mexico with Culpo.

The 26-year-old had expressed his desire to remain in New York. Following the Jets’ season finale against the Bills in January, Berrios made his love for the organization known.

“I’ve said it before, I love the organization here. The coaching staff, the people in the locker room, the chefs, the trainers, through and through,” he said at the time. “Obviously that is well on the table. I’d love to be here.”

The Jets were worried that Berrios’ success would price him out of the range they were willing to pay, but the market remained reasonable.

Berrios carries the ball during a Jets-Titans game in October 2021 Robert Sabo/NY Post

In addition to Culpo, whom Berrios has been dating for more than a year, the model’s older sister, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, congratulated the Jet on his deal.

“Woohoo congrats @braxtonberrios!!!” Olivia exclaimed Monday on her Instagram Story.

Olivia is currently dating Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension with Carolina in 2020.