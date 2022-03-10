Braxton Berrios among those Jets could lose in NFL free agency

The Jets seem ready to let their free agents test the market and possibly wave goodbye to many of them.

With the free agency negotiating window set to open Monday and deals able to be signed two days later, the Jets have not locked up any of their own high-profile free agents. That means come Monday afternoon, they are free to talk to other teams.

Here is a look at some of the Jets’ top free agents and where things stand right now:

Marcus Maye, safety: It appears both sides are ready for a fresh start. There were conversations about a long-term contract that never went anywhere last year, but Maye’s time with the Jets is expected to end, according to multiple sources. Things soured between Maye and the team last year after they did not give him the contract he was looking for, and then it came out he had a DUI arrest that he never informed the team about. Maye is now coming back from Achilles surgery, and his market will be hurt by the injury and a possible NFL suspension stemming from the DUI charge. Maye likely will get a deal in the second or third wave of free agency, but not from the Jets.

Marcus Maye is coming off Achilles surgery and also had a DUI arrest that he failed to tell the Jets about. Adam Hunger

Braxton Berrios, wide receiver: This one is tough to predict, but Berrios is going to hit the open market. The word at the NFL Scouting Combine is that agent Drew Rosenhaus is seeking a top slot-receiver salary for Berrios. That would put him in the $10 million-a-year range. The Jets see Berrios as a valuable kick returner who provides depth at receiver. Their valuation of Berrios is lower than what he is seeking. The question will be whether Rosenhaus can find a team willing to pay Berrios big. If he does, he won’t be back. But if the market is not hot for Berrios, expect Joe Douglas to bring him back.

Braxton Berrios had 46 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Jets. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Folornuso Fatukasi, defensive tackle: Fatukasi is expected to draw a lot of attention from teams when the negotiating window opens. He was a solid player for the Jets last season, but it’s hard to see the team giving him a big payday if he has a lot of other suitors. The Jets have invested heavily in their defensive line within the last year, with big contracts for Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers. They will have to pay Quinnen Williams next year. Fatukasi may be the odd man out.

Folorunso Fatukasi was a sixth-round draft pick by the Jets in 2018. Elsa

Jamison Crowder, wide receiver: The Jets have been expected to move on from Crowder since last offseason, when they asked him to take a pay cut. Crowder played well for them for three seasons, but he is a progress stopper now. The Jets need to get Elijah Moore more time at slot receiver, and if they bring back Berrios, that is another player at the position. It is hard to envision any scenario where he would be back.

Jamison Crowder had 51 catches for 447 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Jets. Robert Sabo

Joe Flacco spent the 2020 season and part of 2021 with the Jets. Robert Sabo

Joe Flacco, quarterback: Jets coach Robert Saleh openly said following the season that he wanted to bring Flacco back as Zach Wilson’s backup. Nothing has changed, and the two sides have talked about him returning in 2022. Flacco has reached a point where he won’t have opportunities to go somewhere as a starter. The Jets are close to his South Jersey home, and he knows the organization after spending 2020 and part of 2021 with the team.

The Jets signed Morgan Moses, right, to a one-year deal last summer. Charles Wenzelberg

Morgan Moses, offensive tackle: Moses turned out to be a very good signing by Douglas late last offseason. Moses was initially a backup but ended up being the team’s starting right tackle after George Fant shifted to left tackle in place of Mekhi Becton. The Jets have made their plan clear that they will have some version of Fant and Becton starting at tackle this year. Moses can probably sign somewhere to be a starter, so a return to the Jets is unlikely unless his market is not as strong as expected.

Meanwhile, the Jets did nab one lower-profile free agent on Wednesday, re-signing backup offensive lineman Conor McDemrott to a one-year deal. McDermott started three games last season and caught a touchdown against the Jaguars.