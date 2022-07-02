Braves vs. Reds prediction: Bet against reeling Cincinnati

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds continue their weekend series Saturday afternoon.
Atlanta will pitch Spencer Strider (3-2, 3.02 ERA), while Cincinnati will counter with Tyler Mahle (3-6, 4.53 ERA).
In his last six outings, Mahle has allowed more than three runs just once and has made it through six innings in each start.
Mahle also has 47 strikeouts to just seven walks over that span.
The Reds, however, are 2-5 in his last seven starts and 6-10 overall in games he has pitched this season.
Strider has given up two runs or fewer in four of his six starts, but was roughed up for a total of 11 in his other two.
Reds hitters haven’t seen Strider much, with just five career at-bats against him.
The Reds are just 5-19 in Game 2 of a series this season and its bullpen ranked last in the NL with a 5.52 ERA.
The Reds entered Friday having lost eight straight at home. I expect those struggles to continue Saturday.
The play: Braves, -165