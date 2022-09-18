Braves’ Ozzie Albies breaks pinkie right after injury return

One day after coming off the 60-day injured list, Braves second basemen Ozzie Albies is heading back.

Albies, who had just missed 81 games due to a broken left foot, broke his right pinkie finger in Saturday night’s 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The injury occurred in the fourth inning as Albies slid headfirst into second base.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Albies will miss the remainder of the regular season, but a postseason return is possible.

“I hate it for him. My heart breaks for him,” Snitker told reporters in a postgame press conference. “After everything he went through to get back here and then have that happen, it’s just horrible for him. He was having so much fun, being the old Oz. You know, he’s playing ball, what he loves to do. It’s just a shame.”

Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) slides in safely against Phillies second baseman Jean Segura. AP

Braves’ Ozzie Albies looks at his hand after he slid in safely to second base. AP

Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was downcast after Albies’ latest injury.

“Obviously it’s great that we got the win, that’s the most important thing, but it’s really sad that Ozzie hurt himself again,” Acuna told reporters. “We need him. Like I said, it’s really sad.”

Albies is hitting .247 this season with eight home runs and 35 runs batted in. He’s made two All-Star appearances and won two Silver Slugger awards since arriving in Atlanta in 2017. Last season he was an integral part of the Braves’ World Series run.