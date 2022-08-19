Braves’ Marcell Ozuna pulls do-you-know-who-I-am card in DUI bust

Marcell Ozuna let suburban Atlanta police know who he was during his Friday morning arrest, his second in 15 months.

The Braves outfielder, who was busted on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain his lane, handed over a Major League Basball ID card, along with his driver’s license, during his traffic stop.

“Sorry, sorry, I’m Ozuna from the Braves,” he told a Norcross Police Department officer, according to a police report, which was obtained by TMZ.

Marcell Ozuna told officers that he plays on the Braves during his DUI arrest. Getty Images

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the officer had to speed up to 90 mph to catch up to Ozuna in the 35 mph zone.

Ozuna told the cop he had been out celebrating the Braves’ win Thursday night over the Mets and had “like three or four” beers. He was administered three field sobriety tests and he refused breath and blood tests before being booked into Gwinnett County jail.

“I can’t do that. If you want to take me to jail, take me to jail because I can’t do that,” Ozuna told the officer, according to the report.

Footage of the incident also showed an officer removing cuffs from the 31-year-old so he could relieve himself in a bush.

Ozuna was later released from county jail on $1,830 bond.

The outfielder, who reportedly had $8,000 in cash on him, spoke to reporters ahead of the Braves’ game Friday against the Astros in Atlanta. Ozuna was not in the starting lineup.

“I disappointed my team, disappointed my family,” he said. “And I don’t have anything to say more, and it’s a legal matter.”

According to The Post’s Jon Heyman, Ozuna met with Atlanta general manager Alex Anthoploulos and manager Brian Snitker after he was released from jail.

Marcell Ozuna mug shot from his second arrest in 15 months. Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Offi

“I think everything’s been said,” Snitker told reporters when asked if Ozuna’s arrest would be a distraction. “We’re disappointed that it happened, but we’re going to go on.”

It is unclear what penalty Ozuna will face from the team or MLB.

Ozuna faced assault and battery charges last year after police allegedly witnessed him choking his wife while responding to a 9-1-1 call in May 2021. Though police video seemed to show Ozuna grabbing his wife’s neck, felony charges were dropped and replaced with misdemeanor family violence battery and simple assault.

Ozuna agreed to enter a six-month domestic violence intervention program plus more than 200 hours of community service and anger management counseling as part of a probation deal. He received a retroactive unpaid suspension of 20 games during the 2021 season.

He apologized to fans and teammates in March at spring training.

“My fans, I’m going to give you the best,” he said, “and I’m going to be a better person, and I’m sorry.”

Ozuna is owed more than $41 million on his four-year, $65 million contract through the 2024 season, but he lost his starting job earlier this season and is hitting .214.