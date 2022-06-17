Braves finally lose a game as Cubs snap insane win streak

The Braves have finally lost a game.

After stringing together a 14 game winning streak in June, the scorching hot Braves have finally been quenched. Atlanta swept Colorado, Oakland, Pittsburgh and Washington all in a row, but the Cubs stepped up to the task and defeated the Braves 1-0 Friday,

Jonathan Villar, right, celebrates after scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

On June 1, the Braves found themselves 10.5 games back from the Mets, who currently sit at first place. Now Atlanta have cut its deficit in half, standing only five games behind the Mets and holding the second National League Wild Card spot.

During their 14-game win streak, the Braves averaged 7.2 runs per game while outscoring opponents 101-41. The return of superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list, the breakout of rookie Michael Harris III, and the resurgence of starting pitcher Max Fried rejuvenated the slumping World Series champions back to their former prowess.

The Braves came close to continuing their streak, only losing by the margin of a Christopher Morel sacrifice fly. Charlie Morton had his best outing of the season for Atlanta, pitching seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, but the Cubs staff only allowed two total hits across four different pitchers.

A.J. Minter reacts in the dugout after the eighth inning. AP

Jonathan Villar scores on Christopher Morel’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. AP

It is worth noting that Atlanta did not play a single above .500 team during their winning streak. After their series with the Cubs, the Braves will hit one of their toughest stretches of the season, playing 14 games with the Giants, Dodgers, Phillies, and Cardinals in 18 days. Their series with the West Coast powerhouses and the hard hitting Cardinals and Phillies will prove if the Braves are the real deal or if they were a product of playing poor competition.

Atlanta will match up with the first place Mets for the second time this season starting July 11th.