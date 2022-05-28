Braves call up top prospect Michael Harris II in outfield shakeup

The Atlanta Braves have called up their top prospect, Michael Harris II, and added the 21-year-old to their active roster in a move that could majorly shake up their outfield as well as their lineup.

Harris will start in center against the Marlins on Saturday in what will be his Major League debut. He’ll also bat ninth.

The move comes amid myriad issues with the Braves’ outfield, which has been shaky this season.

Currently, right fielder Ronald Acuna is dealing with a quad strain, so he has been moved to DH for Saturday’s game. That leaves Marcell Ozuna, a power bat and an average fielder who is having a down year, in left, and Adam Duvall, who has struggled mightily at the plate (.191 batting average), moving from center to right.

Michael Harris II bats during the 2021 Sirius XM Futures Game. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Harris, meanwhile, is a DeKalb, Ga., native that was at the top of the Braves’ minor league pipeline. A third-round draft pick in 2019, he has risen quickly through the Braves system, bypassing Triple-A altogether before being promoted. In only 43 games in Double-A this season, Harris hit .305, with an .878 OPS, a .372 on base percentage with five homers and 11 stolen bases. He also started the season by reaching base in the first 31 games.

This also isn’t the first time the Braves have made a move similar, and it has worked out before.

Andruw Jones, who was the youngest player in MLB history to hit a home run at 19 years and 180 days, went on to be a cornerstone of the organization. He played 17 seasons, had 434 home runs and won 10 Gold Gloves.

Now Harris has the opportunity to be the Braves starting center fielder for years to come.