Brandon Scherff, Alex Cappa headline NFL free agency market

It’s a good day to be a guard in the NFL.

Arguably the least flashy position on either side of the ball wasn’t overlooked Monday, as Alex Cappa, Brandon Scherff and Laken Tomlinson all cashed in within the first two hours of free agency, according to reports.

Scherff reached an agreement (terms undisclosed) with the Jaguars, and Tomlinson agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets, where he will reunite with familiar coaches. The former Lions draft bust remade his career as a Pro Bowler with the 49ers, where Jets head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and offensive line coach John Benton all previously worked together.

Cappa had a four-year, $40 million deal in place to leave the Buccaneers for the Bengals about one minute after the so-called legal tampering period began. It was the annual reminder that it is foolish to think teams are not negotiating deals with pending free agents for weeks before it is allowed. Players cannot sign deals officially until Wednesday.

And that’s just the beginning of a potential windfall for guards. James Daniels, Austin Corbett, Connor Williams and Andrew Norwell are up next. Add in centers — Ryan Jensen re-signed with the Buccaneers on a three-year, $39 million deal and Bradley Bozeman is expected to garner strong interest — and it’s clear that the depth that is lacking in free agency at offensive tackle (after top option Terron Armstead) is helping the interior offensive linemen.

The terms of Scherff’s deal will be particularly interesting after he played on back-to-back franchise tags and earned more than $33 million combined in 2020-21 with Washington.

The five-time Pro Bowler could reset the top of the market for a multi-year deal, which was led by Joe Thuney (Chiefs) and Joel Bitonio (Browns), both of whom earn an average of $16 million per year. Thuney’s $46.8 million guaranteed (signed in free agency last season) is the high for guards.