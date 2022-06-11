Brandon Nimmo’s big night propels Mets past Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brandon Nimmo had been the quietest member of the Mets’ lineup this month, but Friday night he went from June gloom to boom.

The spark atop the batting order, the energetic outfielder reached base as part of three scoring rallies — which included Nimmo’s first home run in six weeks — to lead the Mets to a 7-3 victory over the Angels. The victory snapped a two-game skid and put the Angels back in the loss column a night after they ended a 14-game losing streak.

Nimmo, who entered the night 3-for-29 (.103) without an extra-base hit in June, homered in the fourth and delivered a two-run double in the sixth. He also walked during a second inning in which the Mets scored three runs to set the early tone.

The offensive explosion was welcomed after the Mets had combined to score two runs in two losses to conclude their series in San Diego.

Mark Canha was the other offensive force for the Mets on Friday, reaching base three times and finishing with three RBIs. The Mets faced five Angels pitchers and totaled 13 hits.

Brandon Nimmo points to the sky after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of the Mets’ 7-3 win over the Angels. AP

Three days after he was hit on the right hand by a Yu Darvish fastball while checking his swing, Pete Alonso returned to the lineup, batting cleanup and playing first base. Alonso went 1-for-5 with a single in the fifth inning (he also stole second base). Starling Marte, who departed that same Tuesday game against the Padres with left quadriceps discomfort, remains day-to-day.

In his return to the rotation following a month’s absence to rehab from biceps inflammation, Tylor Megill pitched 3 ¹/₃ innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk, departing after 64 pitches.

David Peterson, shifted to the bullpen for at least this turn through the rotation, relieved Megill and got Tyler Wade to hit into an inning-ending double play in the fourth. Overall, the left-hander allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk over 2 ²/₃ innings.

Eduardo Escobar raps a single during the Mets’ win. Getty Images

The Mets took early control by sending eight batters to the plate in the second inning to score three runs against lefty Jhonathan Diaz.

Tomas Nido raised his batting average to .423 with runners in scoring position by stroking a two-out RBI single off shortstop Andrew Velazquez’s glove for the Mets’ first run. Nimmo extended the rally with a walk before Canha delivered a two-run double that boosted the Mets’ lead to 3-0.

Megill’s trouble came in the bottom of the inning, when Brandon Marsch hammered a full-count changeup for a 449-foot, two-run homer that sliced the Mets’ lead to 3-2. The homer was the fifth allowed by Megill in eight starts this season.

The Mets got one of those runs back in the fourth, when Nimmo smashed his fourth homer of the season and first since April 25.

Nimmo hammered a two-run double just inside the third-base line in the sixth that extended the Mets’ lead to 6-2 before Canha’s single brought in another run. J.D. Davis’ single and Luis Guillorme’s walk began the rally.

Marsh’s second homer of the game, a solo blast in the sixth, brought the Angels within 7-3. Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz combined for three scoreless innings to finish it.