Brandon Nimmo leaves Mets vs. Brewers with apparent injury

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo left Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Brewers in the bottom of the first inning with an apparent injury.

Nimmo, who stole a base after a leadoff single in the top of the first, exited the game after Rowdy Tellez popped out to shallow left, a ball caught by Jeff McNeil. Nimmo seemed to be jogging slowly on the play. After a talk with the trainer and Buck Showalter, Nimmo made his way toward the dugout.

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (r.) leaves Wednesday’s game against the Brewers in the first inning. AP

Mark Canha replaced Nimmo in center field.

The 29-year-old is hitting .264 with 14 home runs, 28 doubles, seven triples, 56 RBIs and a .776 OPS this season.