Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil returning for Mets this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Brandon Nimmo’s return to the Mets lineup is scheduled for Saturday.

The Mets outfielder will play in the team’s Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals at Clover Park, manager Buck Showalter said Friday, unless there’s an unforeseen occurrence.

Nimmo played four innings in a minor league game and felt good, according to the manager.

A day earlier, Nimmo tripled in a minor league game, further testing his right knee and ankle.

Nimmo sprained both a week earlier, sliding into second base.

Jeff McNeil, who received nine at-bats Friday on the backfield, is also scheduled for a return to the lineup for the first time since the World Baseball Classic concluded.





Brandon Nimmo is likely returning just one week after injuring his ankle and knee sliding into second base. Newsday via Getty Images





Jeff McNeil (1) is set to return to the Mets after representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. MLB Photos via Getty Images

The returns of Nimmo and McNeil will give Showalter the option to play his full lineup for the first time in almost three weeks.

Kodai Senga threw 45 pitches in a side session in Port St. Lucie, according to Showalter, and included his forkball.

The right-hander refrained from throwing the pitch in his last two exhibition starts because he wanted to ensure he will start the season in optimal health.

Senga was scratched from a start this spring because of tendinitis at the base of his right index finger.

Pete Alonso stole second base as part of an afternoon in which he also blasted a three-run homer in the Mets’ 11-2 exhibition victory over the Rays.

“That is one of those things where you look away,” Showalter said when asked about Alonso’s stolen base. “You go, ‘Pete, really?’”

Adam Ottavino and David Robertson each threw during a minor league game, giving them back-to-back appearances. Drew Smith had a two-inning appearance.

The Mets have designated Saturday as “Amazin’ Day” in New York City, beginning at 8 a.m. and running through 11:59 p.m. During that stretch, fans wearing Mets hats can get free tickets to venues such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Webster Hall and Terminal 5.

More info is available at Metsamazinday.com