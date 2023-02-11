Brandon Marshall doesn’t want Aaron Rodgers on Jets

PHOENIX — One former Jets wide receiver does not want to see Aaron Rodgers come to New York.

Brandon Marshall, who set receiving records for the Jets in 2015, said Rodgers would be a short-term fix to a long-term problem.

“Aaron Rodgers is the best thrower of the football our game has ever seen,” Marshall said at the site of the Super Bowl, where he is doing media work. “This is our opportunity to really get it right and be in position to be contending next year. So, you can go Aaron Rodgers and feel like you’ll get there, right? But what’s going to happen after next year? I feel like a Derek Carr, even a Jimmy [Garoppolo], with that defense, with Elijah Moore used the right way and then Garrett [Wilson], we’re set up for the next five to seven years.”

Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler, gave his pecking order for possible Jets QBs.

“If I was Woody Johnson Marshall, I would go Derek Carr as my 1, Jimmy G as my second option and then Aaron Rodgers as my third option,” Marshall said.

Marshall said he would also be concerned about how Rodgers would fit the Jets.

“It’s his age, but also the fit in the locker room,” Marshall said. “Guys are definitely going to respect him, but I just feel like Derek Carr can get you there. Derek Carr is the first one in, last one out. Derek Carr, he meets people where they’re at. The chemistry and continuity is everything. Remember, we tried this before with Brett Favre. We did this, Woody. We did it. We tried this before with Brett Favre. Derek Carr, that’s all we need. We don’t need the best quarterback. We need the right quarterback.”





Brandon Marshall speaks at the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. WireImage





Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back NFL MVPs in 2020 and 2021. Getty Images

Marshall also believes time on the bench will help Zach Wilson improve.

“He’s super talented. He has the moxie,” Marshall said. “He does have the makeup to be successful in that city. But you’re in the big city, you’re in the big leagues. We need it now. You don’t [usually] have time to sit there. Now, you’re going to have 12 months, maybe 24 to earn the trust back of not only the Jets but the other 31 teams and organizations. What are you going to do?”