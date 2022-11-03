Brandin Cooks out for Texans vs. Eagles after not getting traded

Brandin Cooks was not moved at the NFL trade deadline, but that does not mean he is still playing for the Texans.

The ninth-year wide receiver will not play against the Eagles on Thursday night, according to multiple reports, after he seemed displeased he was not shipped out before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Cooks missed practice this week for what the team called “personal reasons” after expecting to be traded, and then following up the non-trade with apparent frustration on Twitter.

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted,” Cooks, who has caught 32 passes for 354 yards in seven games this season, tweeted. “Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career.”

The 29-year-old, who had played with the Saints, Patriots and Rams before Houston, reportedly hoped to be dealt to a contender, which the 1-5-1 Texans are not.

Houston reportedly discussed potential trades, including with the Cowboys, but finding value in exchange for a player who is on the books for a guaranteed $18 million salary next year apparently proved difficult.

Brandin Cooks will not play Thursday after not being traded by the Texans at the deadline. USA TODAY Sports

On this week’s injury report, Cooks was listed as out with a “Wrist/Not Injury Related – Personal” designation.