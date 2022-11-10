Brandin Cooks airs frustration he wasn’t traded from Texans

They say everything is bigger in Texas. That includes Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ frustration.

The disgruntled wideout was not traded away from the 1-6-1 Texans at the NFL trade deadline and tweeted that he “covered for the lies for too long those days are done.”

Brandin Cooks is frustrated that he was not traded at the deadline. Getty Images

He explained the cryptic comments on Thursday after not suiting up for the Texans’ 29-17 “Thursday Night Football” loss to the Philadelphia Eagles for personal reasons.

“For me personally, I just at the end of the day want to win and compete now,” Cooks said. “That’s been my thought process.”

Cooks leads the Texans in receiving with 32 receptions for 352 yards but The Texans did not find a trade partner for him. The reason for that likely comes from veteran’s 2023 contract, which is set to pay him $18 million in guaranteed money.

He is expected to play Sunday when the team travels to MetLife Stadium to take on the Giants.

“I was frustrated, absolutely. I want to win, that’s not the case,” Cooks said. “That’s what’s going on. That’s the way I expressed my emotion. I think we all want to win. We’re all frustrated in some sense. That’s some of it, but like I said, as far as going into depth, I’m going to keep that internal.”