Brandel Chamblee slammed Greg Norman a ‘Saudi shill’

Greg Norman and Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee are not likely to go out for wings and beer together anytime soon.

Chamblee has been slamming the Saudi Golf League, which is backed by the Saudi Arabian government and headed by Norman. The golf analyst ripped Phil Mickelson, saying that Lefty’s apology for brushing off human rights concerns in potentially playing for the upstart league was just damage control.

Chamblee appeared in “Shark,” the ESPN documentary about Norman and his infamous collapse at the 1996 Masters, but said it was arranged before Norman had announced his role with the Saudi league.

“I was asked to be a part of the 30/30 about Greg before I knew he was going to be a shill for the Saudis (which makes his inference that I’m a paid mouthpiece for the PGA Tour quite ironic),” Chamblee tweeted last weekend. “[W]hat’s important to notice in this show is how few of his contemporaries speak about him.”

The SGL has promised to pay players more — and guaranteed — money for fewer events than the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, Robert Garrigus became the first PGA Tour player to join the league. Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood have been rumored as being participants.

Brandel Chamblee appears in ESPN’s 30-for-30 documentary, “Shark.” Screengrab/ESPN

Greg Norman has denied that he is “sportswashing”. Getty Images

Norman has been accused of “sportswashing” — the act of using sports to help launder the reputation for despots — but denied those claims and lumped Saudi Arabia and the United States together.

“No, I have not been used for sportswashing because I’ve been to Saudi Arabia, and I’ve seen the changes that have taken place,” Norman told the Financial Times last year.

“Every country has done horrendous things in the past … just look at America with racism, for example, it’s just so embedded here, it’s just ugly,” he said.

Chamblee is really down on Norman’s legacy.

“I think his legacy will be a man full of a smoldering hatred and a soulless lack of respect for anything other than what served him,” he tweeted. “That he thought he was bigger than the game. Obfuscating his greed, calling it what the game needs, all the while bowing to the Saudi’s needs.”