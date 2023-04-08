Brady Ware throws no-hitter, hits for cycle in same game

Brady Ware did just about everything for the University of Indianapolis — recording a no-hitter and hitting for the cycle in the same game.

The 6-foot-1 graduate student went 4-for-4 at the plate in the Division II game, racking up two runs and five RBIs, and completed the full cycle in the fifth inning of of the 13-0 win over Drury University on Friday.

On the mound, he struck out 11 batters across seven hitless innings in Game 2 of a doubleheader.

The Greyhounds improves to 17-11 on the season.

When asked how Ware was feeling during his tear on Friday, he didn’t seem fazed.

“About nothing,” Ware said. “Kinda blank right now. But I’m excited.”

“I was about 15 minutes late today, so I’ll be about 15 minutes late every day,” Ware joked to a teammate.





Indiana goes three up and three down thanks to Brady Ware striking out the side in the sixth inning. Twitter

Ware started the game full steam ahead, setting the tone with a solo home run to put the Greyhounds on the board and he quickly followed with a three-run triple in the same inning.

The hot slugger later added an RBI double down the left-field line to further Indianapolis’ lead to 12-0.

He closed out the cycle with a single to the right side in the fifth inning.

Ware struck out the first nine batters before putting two men on due to a wild pitch and a walk, however, Ware recovered by striking out the next two batters to keep Drury from scoring.

Ware walked five batters in the game.





Brady Ware and the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds celebrate their 13-0 victory and Ware’s impressive day. Twitter

Ware concluded his run by striking out the side in the sixth inning, and notching his final strikeout in the seventh.

It dropped his ERA to 2.76 for the season.