Braden Schneider picks up another key goal in Rangers’ win

DENVER — Braden Schneider scored his fourth goal of the season Friday night at Ball Arena, which currently leads all NHL defensemen since Nov. 22.

The second-period tally was a crucial one in the Rangers’ 2-1 shootout victory over the Avalanche, which counted as the Rangers’ third win in a row. The goal tied the game up at 1-1 less than five minutes into the middle frame and ultimately allowed the Rangers to force overtime before they officially took the two points in the shootout.

“I was at the net boxing out a guy and our forwards came back and made a good play and broke it up,” Schneider told The Post of what he saw on his goal. “I saw it was a 2-on-2 all the way up. I looked up and I didn’t see anyone in front of me. I thought I would jump [up into the play]. And Bread doing Bread things, made a perfect pass. I just shot it on net.”

Bread, of course, is Artemi Panarin, who held onto the puck for the perfect amount of time as Avalanche players closed in on Filip Chytil at the other side of the net. Panarin then sent it back to a trailing Schneider, who buried it to even the score.

Braden Schneider celebrates after scoring a goal during the Rangers’ 2-1 shootout win over the Avalanche. NHLI via Getty Images

Schneider has posted four goals over the past 10 games. After scoring in back-to-back contests at the end of the Rangers’ California trip at the end of November, the 21-year-old blueliner net another in the victory over the Blues at the start of the Rangers’ current win streak.

“Good for him, he’s playing great,” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said. “He was outstanding. Great kid. Shooting the puck and joining the rush. That’s what we want from him.”

The Rangers have collected 66 points from their defensemen, which is good for the fourth-most in the NHL. Their 14 goals by defensemen so far this season is ranked eighth in the league.

The Rangers dressed the same lineup against the Avalanche as they did in Vegas on Wednesday. Vitali Kravtsov was a healthy scratch for a second straight game and missed his 19th contest of the season so far. Jonny Brodzinski, recently recalled from the AHL Wolf Pack, skated in his third straight matchup. The center slotted in his usual spot in the middle of the fourth line between Sammy Blais and Julien Gauthier.

Ryan Carpenter cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Hartford on Friday. … The Rangers will be off on Saturday before returning to the ice for practice on Sunday.