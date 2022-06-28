Boxer Kali Reis cast in Season 4 of HBO’s ‘True Detective’

Kali Reis, who currently holds three women’s boxing belts, has landed a major acting role.

HBO announced Tuesday that the fourth season of “True Detective” will star Reis and Jodie Foster.

This installment of the series will be written and directed by Issa López. Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, who starred in the iconic first season, are aboard as executive producers, as is the show’s creator, Nic Pizzolatto.

Boxing champ Kali Reis is signed on for the fourth season of HBO’s “True Detective”. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

This season, entitled “True Detective: Night Country,” will be shot in Iceland.

Reis will play Det. Evangeline Navarro to Foster’s Det. Liz Danvers as they investigate the disappearance of six men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.

Reis, 35, is 19-7-1 as a professional boxer. Her last fight was this past November. She defeated Jessica Cameron in a split decision. The match was for the IBO and WBA super lightweight titles, which she’s held since 2020, as well as for the vacant WBO super lightweight title.

Kali Reis fights against Jessica Camara. Getty Images

This is Reis’ third acting role. She previously starred in the film “Catch the Fair One,” in which she played a former boxer who infiltrated a sex trafficking operation in an attempt to find her missing sister.

She has also recently finished shooting the movie “Black Flies” with Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan, according to Deadline.