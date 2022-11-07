Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in medically induced coma after knockout

Aidos Yerbossynuly was placed in a medically induced coma following a knockout loss Saturday night, one of his trainers told ESPN.

The super middleweight contender was stymied in the 12th round by David Morrell in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card from The Armory in Minneapolis. The Showtime broadcast reported that Yerbossynuly was escorted to a local hospital for further examination after the loss.

Yerbossynuly’s assistant trainer, Emanuel Savoy, said the fighter was placed into a coma following surgery on Sunday

“Representatives of TGB Promotions and PBC are on the ground in Minneapolis with Aidos’ team and we are monitoring the situation closely,” a PBC spokesperson said in a statement. “Out of respect for he and his family’s privacy, we can’t share any details but we ask the boxing community to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Prior to Saturday, Yerbossynuly had won all 16 of his professional bouts and was ranked as the number one contender in the WBA’s super middleweight rankings. Morrell presented a unique challenge as a skilled Cuban product fighting out of Minneapolis who owned a secondary WBA title in the 168-pound division.

The scorecard had the match largely in Morrell’s favor. Two judges had Yerbossynuly losing every round, while the other had a 108-101 scorecard entering the 12th. Morrell initially celebrated after the win, but rapidly stopped to help Yerbossynuly find his stool.

According to CompuBox, Morrell out landed Yerbossynuly 237-82. Yerbossynuly had not fought since September 2021 when he defeated Lennox Allen with a 10th round knockout, and the rust may have showed.

Savoy wanted to stop the fight in the ninth or 10th round.

“I actually had the towel in my hand,” Savoy said. “Aidos wanted to continue. His head coach (Kanat Orakbaev) wanted him to continue. He evaluated Aidos and said nothing was wrong with him.”

Ultimately however, Yerbossynuly was knocked to the floor in the 12th round with a straight left hand.

“He’s a great guy,” Savoy said. “I don’t even want to talk about it no more because I’m sick to my stomach at this point. I just hope for a speedy recovery for Aidos.”