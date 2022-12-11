Botched punt was lowlight of Giants’ woeful special teams performance

Let’s call it the “Puntfumble.”

It might not be as catchy as “Buttfumble,” but it’s equally as rare.

In a game-changing play, Giants punter Jamie Gillan reacted to a wet football slipping through his hands Sunday by trying to salvage the play with a kick off the bounce. Turns out the inadvertent dropkick was the worst thing he could’ve done.

“I caught it, I molded it, and as I was going to kick it the thing just slid,” Gillan said. “It just sucks it happened.”

Under duress, Gillan managed to punt from the Giants 43-yard line to the Eagles 42-yard line for a 15-yard field position flip. But the officials huddled and penalized Gillan for an illegal kick of a loose ball, resulting in a 10-yard penalty and a loss of down.

So, the Eagles took over at the 33-yard line — 25 yards away from where the botched punt was downed — and scored on the first play of the ensuing possession to jump out to a 21-point lead in a 48-22 demolition at MetLife Stadium.

Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) punts the ball after dropping it to the turf in the second quarter. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Gillan’s only option after his drop was to scoop up the fumble and run for a first down.

“He tried to save it,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “We got to do a better job there.”

As unlikely as it sounds for a panicked punter to run for a first down, it almost happened a few minutes later.

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey unveiled his “got-to-have-it” block when the lanky Elerson Smith lined up over Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato and stuffed Arryn Siposs’ punt from the back of the end zone. A heads-up Siposs scooped up the ball and ran for 13 yards — just three shy of a first down.

“It literally played out exactly how T-Mac schemed it up,” special-teamer Carter Coughlin said.

Again, officials were tested on obscure knowledge, but Siposs’ improvisation was deemed legal because he recovered the bouncing ball behind the line of scrimmage rather than if it had traveled farther forward.

“It’s a good advantage to have me and Tomon [Fox] lined up in the ‘A’ gaps against the long snapper and the [punt protector], so that’s a matchup we’ll take any day of the week,” Smith said. “Every time special teams goes out there, we think it’s our opportunity to make an impact on the game. We left a lot out there today.”

Arryn Siposs of the Eagles runs with the ball during the second half against the Giants. Getty Images

Whatever momentum the Giants regained with the blocked punt that the offense turned into a touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-7 disappeared when Boston Scott returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to set up a field goal. It looked like a replay after the Giants scored their next touchdown, to draw to within 27-14, and Scott ripped off a 35-yard return to set up a touchdown.

Graham Gano had kicked 38 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs entering the game, but the cold and wind deflating the ball makes it more difficult to reach the end zone, Coughlin said.

“When they gash us, it means somebody didn’t win their individual matchup,” Coughlin said. “We have a lot of faith in our kickoff-coverage unit, so when it came to the game plan, our mindset was let’s make them try to return it on us. Clearly, there were some mistakes made.”