Botched Kentucky snap leads to wild roughing call on punter

College football weekends can be wild, but Kentucky’s Saturday afternoon win over Missouri took a turn towards the bizarre.

Kentucky was set to attempt a punt up 21-17 with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left, but a botched snap forced punter Colin Goodfellow to run all the way towards the team’s own goal line to recover the football. Missouri’s Will Norris closed in as Goodfellow as he was picking up the ball, made a mammoth hit, and was flagged for roughing the punter.

Goodfellow was carted off the field after taking the hit.

The Tigers could have had the ball inside the opposing 5-yard line, but instead Kentucky was granted a first down. The SEC Network broadcast noted that because Goodfellow stayed inside the tackle box, he was still considered a punter and therefore the rule applied.

Kentucky ultimately held on to defeat Missouri, 21-17.