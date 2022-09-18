Boston the pick over awful KC

Tough season for the Royals. Tougher for the Red Sox — who were predicted, at the very least, to be playing meaningful baseball in August and September.

Nick Pivetta (9-11, 4.31) may be one of many the poster boys for a disappointing Boston campaign. He has been quite ordinary when the Bosox needed extraordinary, giving up five runs in his past 13 ¹/₃ innings.



Kansas City, right where it should be in the September standings, will give the ball to Kris Bubic (2-12, 5.55) again.

With 25 starts and two wins, Bubic has lost six straight and has allowed eight runs in his past 11 innings. The Royals are 23-47 on the road. For a day anyway, fun at Fenway.

Betting on Baseball?

Enjoy! Play 10 units on the Red Sox.

O Canada! Raimel Tapia drove in three runs, Jose Berrios allowed two runs over six innings, and the Blue Jays strengthened their wild-card chances by flying past the O’s, 6-3. W takes us back to +1,375 jimmykeys.