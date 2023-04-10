Boston radio host Fred Toucher undergoing surgery to fix voice

One of the biggest sports talk radio hosts in Boston is taking a break from the airwaves as he recovers from surgery to repair his voice.

Fred Toucher, co-host of “Toucher & Rich,” the morning drive program on 98.5 the Sports Hub, announced the news in a tweet on Friday, after battling voice issues on-air for the last couple months.

Toucher’s co-host Rich Shertenlieb read a written statement from Toucher on the program Monday morning.

“My voice has been messed up for a long time,” the statement said. “I had been going to doctors and they didn’t seem overly concerned. However, a listener heard me and put me in touch with a doctor he works with. I went and things didn’t go great. He found some things in my throat that concerned him. He told me not to worry because he could fix all of it. Not to sound dramatic but it is possible a listener saved my life by setting up that appointment.

“To that, I am grateful, even though the doctor doesn’t take insurance. Between this and my divorce, I’m f–ked financially! Sorry kids – Christmas is going to look a lot different this year.”

“Toucher & Rich” is a ratings juggernaut. In the Fall book, it got an astounding 23.4 in the men’s 25-54 demographic while its competitor, “The Greg Hill Show,” earned a 10.9, according to the Boston Globe.





Fred Toucher is stepping away from his top-rated Boston morning radio program to fix his voice through throat surgery. Instagram / Fred Toucher

Toucher continued in his statement that he would eventually return.

“If you stick around long enough there are going to be tough times,” the statement said.

“Rich has had them, guys behind the scenes have had them and here I go again with mine. It has been my pleasure to share my journey over the last 17 years with you guys. I knew that if I let you in on enough of my crap it would pay off one day.

“I will be back. That is for sure. In the meantime, your mornings are going to be a little happier and less fat. I’m going to write a bunch of stuff for the website. So you will know what’s up with me if you choose to care.”