Boston Over is the play

Both the Celtics and the Nets are looking to finish the season strong and climb up the Eastern Conference standings. Will the Celtics cool off a bit following an extended break? Can the Nets compete without any of their biggest stars at home? Let’s break down the prime-time matchup Thursday out of the All-Star break.

The Nets are extremely dependent on Kevin Durant, which makes sense considering he was the MVP front-runner prior to his injury. He remains out. The issue is they are now without option No. 2 (Kyrie Irving) and No. 3 (Ben Simmons). And the Nets’ offense just cannot outpace the points their defense was inevitably giving up. They are 27th in net rating over their past 10 games.

<br />

Now, they come out of the break against a Celtics team that was scorching hot and plays lock-down defense. I fully anticipate the Nets to struggle in this matchup. Even though Boston has had difficulties on offense, a date with a porous Nets defense may be just what it needs to kick start a run after the break.

This line is on the move. The Celtics already have been hammered to -6.5 from an open at -2. As a result, the best way to back the Celtics is their team total, as I expect them to put up points against this Nets team that truly lacks wing defenders.

The play: Celtics team total, Over 110.5 (-110).