Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks NBA betting odds, lines, trends

The Boston Celtics (18-20) are just 1-point favorites as they try to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (18-20) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 210.5 points.

NBA betting odds for Celtics vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -1 210.5

Celtics Betting Trends

As the Away Team

  • Boston has covered the spread 10 times on the road and is 7-12 in road contests.
  • The Celtics’ record against the spread is 5-3 as 1-point favorites or more in road games this season.
  • On the road this year, Boston’s games have gone over the set point total seven times.
  • The Celtics and their opponents have averaged a total of 213.8 points per road contest this season, 3.3 points greater than this game’s projected total.

Last 10 Games

  • Boston covered the spread five times in its past 10 matchups while putting up a 4-6 record straight-up in those games.
  • The final score of the last 10 Boston games has gone over the set total five times.
  • The last 10 Celtics games averaged 215.5 total points, five more points than this matchup’s point total.
  • The Celtics’ per-game scoring average across their past 10 games is one point lower than their season-long average.

Overall Betting Stats

  • Boston has a 19-18-1 record against the spread this season.
  • In games they have played as at least 1-point favorites this season, the Celtics are 10-13 against the spread.
  • The teams have hit the over in 16 of Boston’s 38 games with a set total.
  • The Celtics have won 13 of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.1%).
  • Boston is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Knicks Betting Trends

As the Home Team

  • New York has a 7-12 ATS record in home games so far while putting up a record of 8-11 overall in those contests.
  • The Knicks have gone 7-8 ATS in home games this season as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • New York has hit the over in eight of its 19 home games this year with a set over/under (42.1%).
  • Recent performance gives an edge to the Knicks to beat the total. This year their home games averaged a total of 211.3 points per contest.

Last 10 Games

  • New York is 6-4 overall and 6-4-0 against the spread in its last 10 games.
  • New York’s past 10 games saw four go over the total.
  • The last 10 Knicks games averaged 209.1 total points, 1.4 fewer points than this matchup’s point total.
  • During the past 10 games, the Knicks are scoring 102.5 points per game compared to their 104.7 season average.

Overall Betting Stats

  • New York’s ATS record is 17-21-0 this year.
  • The Knicks are 4-10 against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season.
  • New York has gone over in 16 of its 38 games with a set total (42.1%).
  • The Knicks have won three, or 23.1%, of the 13 games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
  • New York has a record of 3-10, a 23.1% win rate, when they’re set as an underdog of -104 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Over/Under Trends

  • Boston’s games have had more than 210.5 points scored on 23 occasions this season.
  • There have been 20 New York games this year with more than 210.5 points scored.
  • The over/under for this game is 210.5 points, 2.1 fewer than the scoring average of the two teams combined.
  • These two teams combine to surrender 212.3 points per game, which is 1.8 greater than the total for this matchup.
  • Celtics games average 214 total points per game this season, 3.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The average total points scored in Knicks games this year (210.5) is 1.7 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Celtics Player Props

  • Jayson Tatum: 25.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 41.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (93-for-286)
  • Marcus Smart: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29 3PT% (47-for-162)
  • Al Horford: 11.6 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 43.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (36-for-127)
  • Jaylen Brown: 24.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.7 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (68-for-186)
  • Dennis Schroder: 16.4 PTS, 43 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (45-for-137)

Knicks Player Props

  • Julius Randle: 19.6 PTS, 10.1 REB, 42.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (65-for-199)
  • Alec Burks: 12 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (72-for-175)
  • RJ Barrett: 15.7 PTS, 41 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (55-for-167)
  • Mitchell Robinson: 7.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 76.6 FG%
  • Evan Fournier: 12.8 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (91-for-251)
Name Points O/U Rebounds O/U Assists O/U
Julius Randle 21.5 9.5 4.5
RJ Barrett 18.5 5.5 2.5

