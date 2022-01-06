The Boston Celtics (18-20) are just 1-point favorites as they try to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (18-20) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 210.5 points.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.