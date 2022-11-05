Boston Bruins sign Mitchell Miller despite conviction of assault on black classmate

The Boston Bruins signed a controversial 20-year-old defenseman, who was convicted of assaulting a black, disabled high school classmate, to an entry-level contract on Friday.

Mitchell Miller, who was 14 at the time of the 2016 bullying scandal, tricked Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, into licking a candy push pop that was wiped in a bathroom urinal, resulting in Meyer-Crothers testing for hepatitis, HIV, and STDs.

Miller was also accused of calling 14-year-old Meyer-Crothers “brownie” and the “N-word” while repeatedly beating him during their childhood in Toledo, Ohio, according to the Arizona Republic.

Bruins General Manager Cam Neely released a statement about Miller’s signing.

“Representing the Boston Bruins is a privilege we take seriously as an organization,” Neely said.

“Mitchell was accountable for his unacceptable behavior and demonstrated his commitment to work with multiple organizations and professionals to further his education and use his mistake as a teachable moment for others.”

Miller was drafted as the 111th pick to the Arizona Coyotes in 2020, only to be cut within a month because of out-lash over his history of bullying. Tri-City Storm

Mitchell said in the same statement released by the Bruins he would continue to educate himself and share his mistakes with others while playing for the organization.

Originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020, Miller has yet to play in the NHL.

The team cut ties with Miller weeks later, along with The University of North Dakota, where the young defenseman played college hockey after scrutiny from the public and media.

Miller spent the past two seasons in the USHL before he signed with the Bruins. The team reportedly evaluated Miller for several weeks.

On Friday, in an interview with CBS Boston News, Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of Isaiah, said Miller had reached out to her son on Instagram a week before the Bruins’ signing to apologize to him for the first time ever.

“About a week and a half ago, Mitchell reached out to our son on Instagram to tell him that he was sorry and that it most definitely wasn’t ‘hockey-related.’”

With Post wires