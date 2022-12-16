Boris Becker dumped from BBC Wimbledon coverage

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

A new report in The Sun says that Boris Becker plans to propose to his girlfriend, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. However, it’s not all good news: the BBC reportedly plans to drop him from its Wimbledon coverage.

Earlier this week, Becker was released from prison eight months into a 30-month sentence for making illicit asset transfers after declaring bankruptcy. The former tennis great faces deportation from the U.K., where he’s lived since 2012, to Germany.

A source told The Sun that the combination of the looming engagement and losing his television spot was bittersweet for the world’s former No. 1 tennis player.

“It’s mixed emotions for Boris,” the source said. “He’s thrilled and relieved to be home for Christmas and is deeply in love with Lilian. He’s told pals he’ll get down on one knee, and that she is ‘The One.’ However, his services are no longer required at Wimbledon, his favorite gig. It’s understood his team haven’t been told so he’s sure to be gutted. But he can’t get back into the U.K., so covering it wouldn’t be easy.”

Boris Becker reportedly plans to propose to Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. PA Images via Getty Images

Boris Becker won Wimbledon three times in his career. Bob Thomas Sports Photography vi

The 55-year-old Becker has four children from two previous marriages.

Becker won six majors in his career — Wimbledon three times, the Australian Open twice and the US Open once.