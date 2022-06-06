Boomer Esiason wishes he destroyed blaring speaker at AFC Championship

Boomer Esiason still has nightmares about the lyrics “Fancy like Applebee’s on a date night…”

Speaking on WFAN’s “Boomer & Gio” Monday morning, Esiason revealed he wishes he knocked over the speaker that was blaring the Walker Hayes song and drowning out his analysis during the CBS Sports halftime show at this year’s AFC Championship game.

“Whoever the dope was who put that speaker right behind us, I mean, I still have dreams about that day,” Esiason said.

When Esiason and the CBS crew were attempting to give their thoughts on the AFC title game between the Bengals and Chiefs, it was hard to hear them because the stadium was blaring Hayes’ hit song.

After Nate Burleson finished his point, Esiason said, “I have no idea what you just said. I can’t hear a thing any of you is saying. All I know is that Andy Reid made a mistake.”

Boomer Esiason still has nightmares about the blaring speaker from the AFC title game. CBS

The Bengals eventually got payback for Esiason, their former franchise quarterback, by beating Kansas City in overtime.

“I’m actually kind of mad at myself, given how goofy all these pregame shows and halftime shows have become, I should’ve gotten out of my seat and knocked the speaker over,” Esiason said about the debacle.

“But then I probably would’ve been kicked out of the stadium — vandalism or something — and my bosses at CBS would have been mad at me.”