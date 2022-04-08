Booing trainers to fake fans: Most memorable Mets openers

by

WASHINGTON – In downplaying the significance of Max Scherzer not pitching Thursday night’s season opener and receiving extra time for his bothersome right hamstring, Buck Showalter wondered whether in a month anybody would remember who pitched on Opening Day.

Showalter’s head was in the right place: rushing a 37-year-old pitcher dealing with an injury, just for the sake of working the opener, makes little sense.

But right here I’ll take issue with his idea that it will be forgotten Tylor Megill started opening night, delivering five shutout innings in a 5-1 win over the Nationals. Fans will remember.

