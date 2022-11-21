Booger McFarland rips Zach Wilson’s quickly gets awkward

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football Countdown” took an awkward turn when former NFLer and current analyst Booger McFarland lit into Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his lackluster responses after Sunday’s 10-3 loss against the Patriots.

McFarland asserted that Wilson is not the kind of quarterback who’s had to take responsibility.

“He’s a young man who grew up with a lot of money,” McFarland said. “I don’t think he’s ever had to accept accountability. So, now on the biggest stage we want this quarterback to accept accountability.”

Even before McFarland could finish speaking, fellow analyst and Hall of Fame 49ers quarterback Steve Young took issue with the take while Robert Griffin III looked on with seeming discomfort.

“That doesn’t resonate at all,” Young said. “He’s a tough-minded kid.”

Zach Wilson runs off the field after the Jets’ loss to the Patriots. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Steve Young and Robert Griffin III didn’t seem to agree with Booger McFarland’s assessment of the Jets QB. ESPN

McFarland and Young ultimately agreed that Wilson’s 9-for-22 passing performance for 77 yards was not nearly effective enough, but that did little to ease the initial awkwardness.